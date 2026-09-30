Trump: Kim Jong-un is my friend and has nuclear potential

Donald Trump said he discussed artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Washington last week, but rejected the idea of the US and China creating common rules for governing the technology.

“We are ahead of China and everyone else, and we want to maintain that advantage“, Trump told reporters after a meeting with leaders of leading technology companies at the White House. According to him, working together with Beijing would give China access to American developments. The information was reported by ABC.

Among the participants in the meeting were representatives of OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google, Nvidia and xAI. Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson signed a voluntary agreement with some of the leaders for self-regulation of the sector.

Companies make voluntary commitments

The document stipulates that companies introduce internal controls over the development of artificial intelligence, work with independent external auditors and create committees within their governing bodies to review audits. Regular meetings are also planned to discuss common standards.

Trump said that the agreement is morally binding, but does not constitute legal regulation. “I see significant self-regulation and they understand that they have to self-regulate,“ the president said. The Associated Press reported that the document was signed by executives or representatives of Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, Nvidia and xAI.

Trump calls Kim Jong-un his friend

During the same meeting with reporters, Trump was asked why North Korea might have nuclear weapons, since he insists Iran should not acquire one.

“He's my friend. He likes Trump,“ the president said of Kim Jong-un. Trump added that the North Korean leader respects and likes him, and said: “As long as I'm around, he'll be fine.“

According to Yonhap, Trump acknowledged that North Korea has a “pretty big“ nuclear capability, although smaller than that of the United States. He accused previous US administrations of failing to halt the development of North Korea's nuclear program.

Trump and Kim Jong-un met three times during the US president's first term - in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and at the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas in June 2019.

The US president has again signaled that he is open to new contact with Pyongyang. Yonhap says speculation about a meeting between Trump and Kim continues in connection with Trump's planned trip to Asia in November.

Sources: Yonhap, ABC