Estonian accusations against Russia that it ordered the deliberate arson of the defense company “Milrem Robotics” in mid-August are among the main topics of the Western press.

GREAT BRITAIN

Russia is behind the arson of the headquarters of an Estonian drone manufacturer, writes the newspaper “Telegraph”, referring to the Estonian authorities.

The defense company “Milrem Robotics” is developing unmanned vehicles for Ukraine, the publication specifies.

Tallinn and NATO allies have warned that Moscow's sabotage will only lead to increased support for Ukraine.

“We will not be intimidated”, the “Guardian” quotes Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal as saying.

“The arson of “Milrem Robotics” was ordered by Russian special services. It is part of a larger campaign in Europe to intimidate us and weaken our support for Ukraine. This will not work. Our response will be the opposite - increased security at home, more support for Ukraine and more pressure on Russia. We will not be intimidated”, he wrote on the social network Ex.

“Guardian” also quotes the Estonian government's statement following the revelations.

“The criminal investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, but preliminary information gathered so far in the criminal proceedings also indicates that the attack was ordered. The suspects believed to have directly committed the arson have been detained and no longer pose a threat.

Russia is escalating its hybrid campaign against Ukraine's European partners, from low-level sabotage to more audacious operations with the potential to cause serious damage, the Financial Times reported.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, have warned that Moscow could continue to escalate.

Tuska told the Polish parliament that Russia could launch drone or missile attacks on NATO members, claiming they were incidents to test the bloc's collective defenses.

Last week, Danish intelligence published its assessment of a "low but increasing risk" Russia to launch a limited military attack against a NATO country within a few months, the publication recalls.

USA

V. “Washington Post” cites statistics from the Associated Press, according to which about 200 sabotage and malicious activities have been recorded in Europe, attributed to Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

These include plots to arson warehouses, targeting drones and attempted assassinations of individuals hostile to the Russian authorities, as well as attempts to steal defense technology and carry out cyberattacks against critical infrastructure in Europe.

FRANCE

NATO and EU allies have supported Estonia after the sabotage they blame on Russia, reports the newspaper “Monde”.

EU and alliance leaders have spoken out in support of the country and Ukraine after Tallinn accused Moscow of sabotage in August - a claim that the Kremlin immediately denied rejected.

“Russia continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO allies. It is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine”, the publication quoted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“But Russia will not succeed. It is failing on the battlefield in Ukraine and will not succeed in undermining our unity and support for Ukraine”, he added.

The EU also announced that it stood by Estonia, describing the arson as “reckless” and stressed that this would not stop support for Ukraine.

“Moscow is trying to intimidate Europe into reducing its support for Ukraine. This will not happen”, said European Commission spokesman Christian Wiegand, quoted by “Monde”.