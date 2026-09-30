Businessman Iliyan Filipov killed in shooting in Plovdiv

Iliyan Filipov - a businessman associated with the transport and construction business and with the football club “Botev“ (Plovdiv), has been killed in a shooting in Plovdiv. His death was confirmed to NOVA by a source in the Ministry of Interior.

The area around the crime scene has been cordoned off, and traffic on several streets has been restricted due to the actions of the investigators. At the moment, there are no officially announced details about the exact location, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or the versions that the police are working on.

According to initial, yet unconfirmed official information, the victim was shot in the head. There is no information on whether there are any detained or wanted persons.

The business and the connection with „Botev“

The murdered man is the founder and head of PIMK - one of the major Bulgarian companies in the transport sector. Over the years, the company has expanded its activities into construction.

He is among the main figures around „Botev“ (Plovdiv), and his name is also associated with the construction of the „Hristo Botev“ stadium, known among supporters as the College.

The Ministry of Interior is expected to announce official details about the crime scene, the manner of the murder, the possible suspects and the main versions of the case.

Sources: NOVA