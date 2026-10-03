Russian military hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukrainian port of Odessa

Russia has attacked a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in one of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in the Odessa region, killing one person and wounding three, Ukraine's seaports administration said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

A statement on the Telegram app said 13 other crew members had been evacuated to safety. With the war now in its fifth year, Russia has effectively renewed its blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports since the summer, disrupting trade routes, cutting grain and steel exports and dealing a heavy blow to Ukraine's economy.