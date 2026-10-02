Sia sells half of her songs for $180 million

Sia has sold 50% of the publishing rights and original recordings in her music catalog to Swedish company Pophouse. The deal is worth $180 million, and the partnership also includes support for future creative projects by the Australian singer.

Pophouse was co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus. The company will continue to manage and develop Sia's songs, while also working with her on new ways to reach her music to an audience.

“These songs mean a lot to me and I like that they really understand that and want to take care of them“, says Sia.

The distribution of the amount is related to the singer's divorce from Dan Bernard. According to TMZ, citing Variety and based on court documents, Sia will receive $165 million for songs written before their marriage. Among them are the hits "Chandelier," "Titanium" and "Cheap Thrills."

Bernard has waived his rights to these works for a $1 million payment. The remaining $15 million, relating to songs written during the marriage, will be held in escrow until the two reach an agreement. Sia filed for divorce in March 2025, after less than three years of marriage.

A catalogue of hits and nine Grammy nominations

Sia gained international fame with the 2004 song "Breathe", which was featured in the final episode of the TV series "Dead Man". She subsequently recorded "Unstoppable", "Elastic Heart", "Chandelier" and "Cheap Thrills", and as part of the LSD project with Diplo and Labrinth, she participated in the creation of "Thunderclouds".

The singer also co-wrote "Diamonds" by Rihanna and “Pretty Hurts“ by Beyoncé. To date, she has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

“Sia is an artist whose exceptional catalog and unique creative identity create significant opportunities for the development of her work“, says Jessica Koravas, CEO of Pophouse. According to her, the partnership will provide strategic support and creative resources for the singer's future artistic plans.

The investment was made through Pophouse's first fund. It reached the limit of 1 billion euros in March 2025, and through special co-investment structures, the attracted capital has exceeded 1.2 billion euros.

The company's portfolio includes music catalogs of Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Kiss, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii and Swedish House Mafia. Pophouse also invests in projects such as the Avicii Experience, the ABBA museum, “Mamma Mia! The Party“ and the concert experience ABBA Voyage.

Sources:Variety, TMZ