US sends third aircraft carrier strike group to Middle East in biggest military buildup since 2003

The Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group left San Diego and is headed for the Middle East, joining two U.S. aircraft carriers already operating against Iran in the largest military buildup in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to U.S. officials.

The Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier and flagship of the 9th Carrier Strike Group, sailed without ceremony — with no sailors standing at the railings, according to ship-spotter photos.

It is accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser Chosin and destroyer squadrons, with the carrier's 11th Aviation Squadron, including F-35C and F/A-18 “Super Hornet“ fighters, as well as electronic warfare and early warning aircraft, aboard.

A day later, the amphibious assault group led by the USS “Mackin Island“ also departed San Diego, carrying the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit with over 2,000 Marines aboard three ships, including the USS “John P. Murtha“ and the USS “Anchorage“.

Citing US officials, the AP estimated the total deployment of additional troops at 9,000 to 10,000, with their arrival expected by the end of November. The US already has more than 50,000 troops in the Middle East.

A US official told “Al Jazeera“ that by the end of November, three carrier strike groups and two amphibious assault groups would be deployed around Iran, adding that “leaders will have many options for dealing with Iran“.

According to a report by the US Naval Institute on Tuesday, “USS George HW Bush“ and “USS George Washington“ are currently in the Arabian Sea, where they are conducting operations against Iran.

The Navy has maintained a two-carrier presence in the region since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. The amphibious assault group “USS Boxer“ is also already in the theater of operations.

According to USNI News “Theodore Roosevelt“ is to replace “George Washington“. Whether “George Washington“ will sail before or after the arrival of the “Theodore Roosevelt“ will determine whether the US will temporarily operate three carrier strike groups in the region simultaneously.

If all three overlap, it would be only the second such deployment since April, which itself was the first time since 2003 that the US has had three carriers in the region simultaneously.

“The Wall Street Journal“ reported that if the “George Washington“ remains in position until the arrival of the “Theodore Roosevelt“, all three carrier strike groups would be in the war zone together. It is not yet clear whether this represents a permanent increase in military presence or a temporary overlap during the rotation.

Trump does not rule out a new round of strikes against Iran as the November midterm elections approach.