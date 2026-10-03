Russia has practiced an offensive against a Central Asian country

The Russian army has practiced an offensive and the creation of a "security zone" in the territory of a hypothetical Central Asian state during the "Center-2026" exercises. The maneuvers are taking place from September 28 to October 3, and their main stage is at the "Chebarkulsky" training ground in the Chelyabinsk region. They involve over 47,000 servicemen, more than 2,000 pieces of weapons and equipment, 90 aircraft and 77 ships and vessels.

Military contingents have been sent by Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Tajikistan. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the official scenario envisages repelling aggression in the Central Asian direction and ensuring security in the Caspian region.

From defense to offensive

In a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov indicated that the actions are not limited to repelling an attack. According to him, the troops have restored their positions and have been conducting offensive operations since October 2.

“The coalition group has reflected the main blow in the South Urals direction, restored its positions and has been conducting offensive operations since October 2 to liberate the captured territory and create a security zone in the adjacent territory“, Yevkurov said.

During the maneuvers, four long-range aircraft struck critical targets of the hypothetical enemy. The Kremlin says that the exercises include units that are not participating in the war against Ukraine. Putin emphasizes that the tasks are being carried out taking into account the experience of the war.

The scenario resembles Kazakhstan

Ukrainska Pravda points out that Kazakhstan is the most similar to the description of the hypothetical state. The country has access to the Caspian Sea and borders the Chelyabinsk region, where one of the main training grounds is located.

Vladimir Putin visited the “Chebarkulsky“ training ground on October 2. Several sections of roads in the area were closed due to the visit, and the city of Chebarkul was isolated for three days.

Russia has also conducted other large-scale maneuvers with a similar logic. The “Center-2019“ exercises officially involved about 128,000 servicemen, and the “Center-2015“ - about 95,000. In 2019, Russian troops practiced neutralizing a fictional state in southwestern Russia, presented as a country that started a war and spread terrorism.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, RBC