Lukashenko: Belarus is preparing for war to prevent it

Belarus does not intend to attack other countries, but is preparing for a possible war to prevent it. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, quoted by the Telegram channel “Pul prvogo“, close to his presidential press service, reports Focus.

“I openly and honestly stated that we are preparing for war to avoid it. We do not intend to attack anyone“, Lukashenko said.

According to him, recently allegations have been circulating in the Western media that Russia could attack the Baltic states or Poland, using the territory of Belarus and acting in conjunction with Minsk.

The Belarusian president noted that Western countries are showing increased interest in what is happening in the country's armed forces. According to him, particular attention is paid to frequent and large-scale inspections of military units.

“First of all, they are concerned about the fact that we too often and very specifically and intensively conduct inspections of units of the armed forces - not only of the army, but of all armed forces“, Lukashenko said.