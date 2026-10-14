Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets for an air target near Zmiyski Island

The Romanian radar surveillance system detected an air target about 30 kilometers east of Zmiyski Island on Wednesday afternoon. In response, two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force took off from the “Borcea“ airbase, AGERPRES reports, News.bg reports.

The National Military Command Center has notified the General Inspectorate for Emergencies so that measures can be taken to warn the population in the northern and eastern parts of Tulcea County. At 17:39, a message was sent via the RO-ALERT system.

According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, the air target entered national airspace at 17:38, about 22 kilometers northeast of Sulina, over the country's territorial waters. It left the airspace at 17:46, and the air alert was canceled at 19:03.

Meanwhile, President Iliana Iotova spoke with her Romanian counterpart, Nikusor Dan. The two agreed on behalf of Bulgaria and Romania to include an extraordinary item on the agenda of the summit, dedicated specifically to the Black Sea.

Yotova said that the two countries will insist that the Black Sea be put in the focus of the talks, given the events of recent days and previous incidents in Turkey's exclusive economic zone.

According to the Bulgarian president, the foreign ministries of the two countries are preparing a joint text, which will probably be divided into two parts. It will set out the facts, the threats to shipping and the possibilities for obtaining support from the European Union, including for monitoring and investigation.