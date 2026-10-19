Russian strikes inflict $7.7 billion in damage on Ukrainian businesses

Russian strikes have inflicted $7.7 billion in direct damage on Ukrainian businesses this year. More than 1 million square meters of warehouse, production and logistics space have been destroyed or damaged, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

“Nevertheless, the economy continues to function. I am grateful to all entrepreneurs who, faced with such destruction, continue to work, restore and restructure their logistics“, Koretsky wrote.

State premises and loan support

The government is providing state premises to companies that need to relocate their warehouses and production facilities. The measure is part of efforts to disperse businesses and limit the risk of new damage in future attacks.

Ukraine's budget for this year has allocated 18 billion hryvnia to subsidize interest rates under the program “Affordable Loans 5-7-9%“. The funds are intended to facilitate enterprises' access to financing in the face of ongoing destruction and the need for reconstruction.

Problems with ship insurance

A separate measure affects maritime transport. Ships entering Ukrainian ports cannot secure international insurance under normal conditions due to the high risk associated with the war.

“As a result, the state has intervened to provide partial compensation for losses. The agricultural sector, as well as the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people employed in it, depend on this initiative,“ said the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

Damage to warehouses, production and logistics affects not only individual companies, but also supply, export and the work of related sectors. Kiev is counting on the relocation of capacities, subsidized lending and state support for maritime transport to keep businesses operating.

Sources: news.bg, unian.net