NATO can protect Ukraine from the air

Britain, France and other NATO allies can protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian missiles and drones without striking Russian territory. This is what British Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon claims in an article for The Telegraph.

According to him, Russia is trying to break the morale of the Ukrainian population by repeating a strategy used by the Russian military in Syria. According to the author, Russian attacks on electricity, heating and water supplies are aimed at leaving millions of people without essential services during the coldest months.

“Europe cannot afford to wait for Washington to decide what the next steps will be“, writes Hamish de Bretton-Gordon.

He calls on the United Kingdom, France and other allies to urgently explore the possibility of defensive use of their air power. According to him, British and French missiles have already proven their ability to intercept Iranian drones in the Middle East.

Proposal for a mission over parts of Ukraine

De Bretton-Gordon proposes that NATO organize a defensive mission to protect specific Ukrainian regions. It would aim to intercept Russian missiles and drones, rather than attack targets in Russia. The author points out that such an operation would require precise planning and measures to protect allied aircraft.

The article also draws attention to the high cost of ammunition. The F-35 aircraft, which, according to the author, can operate in the “blind zones“ of Russian radars, use missiles worth up to $2 million each.

The proposal is not limited to air defense. According to the British colonel, Western allies can help Ukraine with repair work and provide backup capacity to maintain energy supplies and the functioning of the economy.

According to de Bretton-Gordon, combining air defense, infrastructure restoration and holding the front line would limit the Kremlin's capabilities. He believes that this could push Moscow to negotiate and give Ukraine a stronger position.

At the moment, there is no information that NATO has made a decision on such a mission. The idea is presented as a proposal by the author, and not as an officially declared policy of the Alliance.

Sources: news.bg