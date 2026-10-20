Donald Trump: Zelensky should find another negotiator to end the war

US President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelensky should find another person to lead negotiations on Kiev's side to end the war with Russia. “Maybe it's time for Zelensky to find someone else to negotiate“, Trump told reporters.

The statement comes after the US head of state called on Ukraine to change its president on October 10. Trump also said that in his opinion Russia has behaved “well” in relation to Ukraine. “They don't do much”, he said.

The US president added that the US continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine. He also indicated that he would consider the possibility of Ukrainians remaining under temporary protected status in the United States until the end of the war.

Trump allows meeting with Xi and Putin

In a separate statement, Trump said he was ready to participate in a trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, the talks could focus on nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament.

„We will discuss nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament“, Trump said.

„If President Xi wants to meet, we will meet“, the American president added.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that Putin, Trump and Xi could hold a „trilateral meeting on the sidelines“ at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The forum will be held next month in China. The Kremlin said the possible meeting was discussed during the talks.

Trump also said he was not sure whether he would speak with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the summit in Asia next month. He said he did not know if a request for such a meeting had even been made.

Sources: bta.bg