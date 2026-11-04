“Azov’s ‘House of Horrors’: What Has Been Confirmed” — OVERVIEW

The case of the so-called “house of horrors” of “Azov” near Kyiv remains unclear, although some of the claims initially circulated have already been denied by the Ukrainian authorities. It concerns a building in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, used as a temporary deployment point for military unit 3121 of the 1st Corps of the National Guard “Azov”.

On November 2, videos and claims began circulating online that around 40 people, including mobilized personnel and servicemen who had left their units without authorization, were being held in the building’s basement. There were also allegations of beatings, torture, demands for money to release detainees, as well as reports of a person who had died.

Nearly 100 people gathered outside the building. Some of them said they were relatives of servicemen and demanded access to the site. Clashes followed, along with an attempted break-in, damage to police vehicles and the intervention of security forces. The Kyiv regional police said they had not confirmed any unlawful detention of people or any death.

Four servicemen taken to hospital

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko confirmed that servicemen had been housed in the building. According to him, four of them needed medical assistance and were taken to hospital. They were servicemen listed as having left their units without authorization.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova said that all the servicemen were safe and receiving medical assistance. An investigation has been launched involving law enforcement agencies and representatives of the security services.

The 1st Corps “Azov” confirmed that the building had been a temporary deployment point for the military unit. Acting commander of the 12th Brigade Lev Pashko said that if the investigation establishes that unlawful violence had occurred, those responsible would be punished. He stressed that “there is no tolerance in “Azov” for torture or physical and psychological pressure against servicemen”.

SBU identifies around 100 participants in the riots

The State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings over possible abuse of power by a military official. At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine identified around 100 people who actively participated in or organized the unrest.

Ivan Rudnytskyi, deputy head of the SBU, said that searches were already being conducted at the premises of some of them, while a decision was being made on their detention and the filing of charges. According to him, the organizers had planned the actions and wanted to abduct one of the servicemen by provoking a broad public reaction.

The SBU is investigating obstruction of the lawful activities of Ukrainian security forces and the unauthorized dissemination of information about their location. The proceedings over mass riots have been merged with these investigations.

Kyrylo Budanov described what happened as unacceptable and said that law enforcement agencies must establish the full picture of events. According to the latest publicly announced information, there is no confirmation of the existence of a “secret dungeon,” mass torture or a death. These claims, as well as the legality of the servicemen’s actions, remain under investigation.

Sources: suspilne.media, ukrinform.ua, pravda.com.ua