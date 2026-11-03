Russia is not planning an armed conflict with European countries, but will deliver a swift and decisive response if it is attacked. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this during the plenary session of the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that we do not want or plan any war with Europe, but if Europe, as it threatens, prepares for war itself and starts it, then we are ready for this war, but it will be different and very short,” Lavrov said. His remarks were quoted by RIA Novosti.

Lavrov Set a Condition for a Possible Conflict

The Russian minister presented a war with Europe as a hypothetical scenario that would follow only in the event of an attack on Russia. His remarks did not report that a conflict had begun, mention any specific attack, or indicate an imminent decision by European countries to undertake military action.

Lavrov once again referred to Moscow’s position that Russia does not intend to attack European countries. At the same time, he said that his country was ready for war if Europe started one.

Criticism of the EU and Relations with Europe

During the conference, Lavrov also said that he currently saw no prospects for realistic dialogue with European countries. According to him, the West is opposing the formation of a multipolar world order and seeking to expand its influence in the eastern part of Eurasia.

The Russian foreign minister also criticized the European Union’s proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In his view, such initiatives are not aimed at achieving peace, but at securing time to rebuild Kyiv’s military potential.

Lavrov’s remarks come amid continuing tensions between Moscow and European countries over the war in Ukraine and disagreements surrounding the future security architecture of Europe.

Sources: focus-news.net, vedomosti.ru, aa.com.tr