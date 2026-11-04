Ukraine Targets Russia’s Missile Industry Amid Ammunition Shortages

Ukraine is changing part of its approach to Russian missile attacks by directing long-range strikes at facilities that produce missiles and their components. The reason is the shortage of ammunition for Ukrainian air defence, which is making it difficult to defend against Russian ballistic and cruise missiles.

According to the German publication „Der Spiegel“, Ukrainian forces have already scored several hits on Russian arms-production facilities, including with the help of European support. The report notes that the strategy aims to hamper the production of the weapons used in strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Strike on a rocket-fuel plant

Among the latest confirmed targets is the Kamensky Chemical Plant in Rostov Region. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the facility, which is linked to missile production, had been hit. According to the Ukrainian side, the attack was carried out using a combination of drones and Neptune cruise missiles.

The Kamensky plant produces solid rocket fuel for various Russian missiles and aviation munitions. The facility is located about 15 kilometres from the border with Ukraine and is under sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States because of its role in Russia’s military industry.

Seven facilities were hit in October

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said that at least 30 targets on Russian territory had been hit in October. They included seven facilities and sites belonging to the military-industrial and rocket-and-space complex, three military airfields, radar and communications facilities, ammunition depots and command posts.

Kyiv presents these attacks as an attempt to limit Russia’s ability to produce and use missiles. Moscow has not confirmed all the damage reported by Ukraine, and the scale of the damage to the individual facilities has not been independently established.

European aid increases production

The European Commission allocated €1.24 billion for Ukrainian drones, interceptors, ammunition and missiles. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: „Russia continues its deliberate strategy of terror, trying to make everyday life unbearable for Ukrainians.“

European funding is intended to support Ukraine’s defence industry and provide additional resources to counter Russian air attacks. For Kyiv, however, the main problem remains the shortage of missiles for the most effective air-defence systems. That is why strikes on Russia’s missile industry are becoming an attempt not only to inflict damage but also to reduce future pressure on Ukrainian cities.

Sources: spiegel.de, kyivindependent.com