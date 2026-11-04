A Blue Wave in the US: Where the Democrats Scored Key Victories

The Democrats dealt a heavy blow to the Republican Party in the US midterm elections and moved closer to taking control of both chambers of Congress. The party won four Senate seats held by Republicans, as well as six key House of Representatives races.

The elections turned into a de facto referendum on President Donald Trump’s second term. High prices, the war with Iran and dissatisfaction with the administration proved to be among the leading issues for voters. According to an Associated Press poll, around six in ten voters disapprove of the president’s performance, while nearly 70% want Congress to provide greater oversight of the executive branch.

Breakthroughs in traditionally Republican states

The biggest surprises came from Texas and South Carolina. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, while pediatrician Annie Andrews won against Darline Graham in South Carolina. Andrews’ victory is particularly significant, as the state had not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998.

In Ohio, former Senator Sherrod Brown defeated appointed Republican Senator Jon Husted. Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper also won the Senate race, securing another of the seats the Democrats needed.

The party also held on to important positions. Senator Jon Ossoff was reelected in Georgia, even though Republicans viewed the state as one of their best opportunities for a breakthrough. In New Hampshire, Democrat Chris Pappas defeated former Senator John Sununu and will replace retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Republican losses in the House

In the House of Representatives, Democrats defeated six Republicans in competitive districts. Tom Kean Jr. lost in New Jersey, while Ryan Mackenzie, Scott Perry and Rob Bresnahan were unseated in Pennsylvania. Democrats also won open seats in North Carolina and Kentucky.

Republicans began election night with a narrow majority. Democrats needed a net gain of three seats to take control of the House, while results from a number of other districts were still being counted.

Victories in the gubernatorial races as well

The blue wave also swept through the gubernatorial elections. Gina Hinojosa defeated Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, while Democrat Amy Acton won against Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio. Keisha Lance Bottoms won in Georgia and became the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.

Democrats also reelected Governors Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania, Wes Moore in Maryland, J.B. Pritzker in Illinois, Maura Healey in Massachusetts and Kathy Hochul in New York. The results increase pressure on Trump and limit his ability to advance his legislative agenda without opposition.

“It all depends on mobilization. If we get our voters out, we will win,” Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said before the final results were announced.

Control of the Senate and the House still had to be officially confirmed, but victories in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and North Carolina put the Democrats within reach of a majority in both chambers.

Sources: apnews.com, rollcall.com