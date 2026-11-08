Ron Johnson: There Is Corruption in the Trump Administration

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin accused Donald Trump’s administration of corruption. He made the statement in an interview with Fox News, in which he commented on claims made by former White House adviser Calley Means.

“He described in detail the levels of corruption in government, including corruption in the Trump administration,” Johnson said, as quoted by The Washington Post. The senator added that the problem was not limited to one party.

“This is how government operates on a bipartisan basis,” Johnson said.

According to him, this is happening “in one government agency after another,” which have been captured by corporations regulated by the government itself. Johnson did not present specific evidence for his claim, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Calley Means’ Claims

The senator’s comments followed an interview with Calley Means on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, published on Friday. Means, who left the administration in October, accused Trump’s senior advisers and political strategists of serving special interests.

He said that people close to the president had blocked or delayed policies supported by the “Make America Healthy Again” movement – an initiative associated with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and calls for changes in nutrition and public health.

Means’ claims are allegations, not facts established by an investigation. They became part of the broader internal debate within the Republican Party following the midterm elections, in which the party suffered heavy losses.

Pressure for Changes in the Republican Party

Johnson said Republican voters had expected the administration to fulfill its promise to “drain the swamp,” but in his view, “the swamp won.”

The senator called on the party to return to the principles of limited government in order to improve its position ahead of the 2028 elections. He is also collecting signatures to postpone the election of the Senate Republican leadership.

“We need to have thorough and serious discussions,” Johnson said, linking his initiative to the need to analyze the results of the midterm vote. It remains unclear whether his accusations will lead to an official investigation or specific changes in the administration.