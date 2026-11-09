Trump: Ukraine will have a slightly different shape after the conflict ends

US President Donald Trump said that the parties to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are close to an agreement to end the war. He made the comment in an interview with CBS News, broadcast on the program „60 Minutes“.

„I believe we are very close to reaching a deal“, Trump told host Ross Douthat. The US president added that the war would end soon and portrayed himself as the key factor capable of bringing about an agreement.

Trump also said that after the conflict ends, Ukraine will be „in a slightly different shape“. He did not specify whether he was referring to changes in control over territories, borders or other elements of a future settlement.

„This war would not have started if I had been president“, Donald Trump said.

In the interview, the US president attributed the continuation of the war to the personal animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said that he maintains relations with both leaders, but did not say which of them he trusts more.

Talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11

The first specific diplomatic test of Trump's claim that a deal is close will be the talks scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. Representatives of the United States, Russia and Ukraine will participate. The agenda includes ending the war, post-war security guarantees and de-escalation measures, Reuters reported.

Russia confirmed its participation in the meeting. According to the Associated Press, France and other European representatives are also expected to join the talks. Moscow described the upcoming round as a continuation of diplomatic efforts under US mediation.

Trump did not say whether a draft peace agreement would be discussed at the meeting, nor how the most contentious issues would be resolved. These include territorial control, security guarantees for Ukraine and the conditions under which the armed confrontation could be ended.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com, investing.com