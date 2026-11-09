IMF mission begins review of Ukraine programme

A mission of the International Monetary Fund has begun work in Ukraine on the second and third reviews of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. If the procedure is completed successfully, the country could receive around $1.67 billion.

The work will be carried out jointly by teams from the IMF, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Ukraine. Fiscal policy, the state and development of the financial sector, measures to bring the economy out of the shadow sector, as well as the parameters of the state budget for 2027, are on the agenda.

“It is important to agree on the parameters of all key indicators and the amounts of external financing. The budget must be balanced, respond to the challenges of wartime and guarantee funding for the state’s priority needs,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergei Koretskyi said.

The Verkhovna Rada has already approved the draft budget for 2027 at first reading. The government intends to revise it and submit it for a second reading after consultations with the Fund. The talks will also cover securing external financing for 2027 and 2028.

Next payment depends on reviews

The new EFF programme was approved in February 2026 and is worth around $8.1 billion for the 2026–2029 period. In July, the IMF Executive Board completed the first review, enabling the disbursement of around $690 million. This brought total financing under the programme to approximately $2.2 billion.

Earlier, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said that the Fund aimed to present the combined second and third reviews to the Executive Board in December. She said the decision depended on receiving sufficient and credible assurances to cover Ukraine’s financing needs under conditions consistent with debt sustainability.

The amount of expected financing has been stated by the Ukrainian government as $1.67 billion. Earlier statements by the IMF and reports by “Interfax-Ukraine” referred to approximately $1.65 billion, reflecting the rounding of the expected funds under the two reviews.

Sources: en.interfax.com.ua