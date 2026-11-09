The EU Sets Itself Four Tasks to Complete by the End of the Year

European Union leaders are trying to resolve four key political issues by the end of the year: the bloc’s next long-term budget, the choice of a new president of the European Central Bank, funding for Ukraine and the possible appointment of a representative for talks with Russia. This is reported by Rapporteur.

European Council President António Costa has three summits at which to seek a compromise. The final and most important meeting is scheduled to take place in Brussels immediately before Christmas. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is insisting that on 17 and 18 December, European leaders formally discuss who could represent the EU in negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The Budget and Aid for Ukraine

One of the most difficult issues is the EU’s next seven-year budget for the 2028–2034 period. Member states are divided over the size of national contributions, the allocation of funds and the need for higher spending on defence and competitiveness.

Germany and the Netherlands are linking the budget talks to securing new funding for Ukraine. The European Commission has proposed that the remaining €45 billion of the total €90 billion package be provided to Kyiv in 2027. The funds are intended for budget support and for strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

Polish Minister for European Affairs Ignacy Niemczycki warned that if the two issues were linked, the countries might fail to reach agreement either on the budget or on funding for Ukraine. The decision on the €45 billion is still part of political and legislative negotiations, rather than a final new agreement.

Who Will Succeed Christine Lagarde

The other task is the selection of a new president of the ECB. The candidates under discussion include Pablo Hernández de Cos, who heads the Bank for International Settlements, and former Governor of the Dutch central bank Klaas Knot.

According to Rapporteur, the decision may also be linked to other appointments to the ECB’s leadership. The choice is expected to be politically sensitive because of upcoming changes in several key European countries.

The Dispute Over Talks with Russia

Meloni insists that Europe must speak with one voice on the issue of Ukraine. “The need for Europe to speak with one voice on the issue of Ukraine can no longer be postponed,” she wrote in a letter to Costa.

The Italian prime minister is dissatisfied that Rome remains outside the format in which Germany, France and the United Kingdom discuss diplomatic efforts related to the war. Costa has committed to setting aside time for the issue at an upcoming meeting, but according to the report he has not confirmed a specific timetable for choosing a representative.

The pressure for swift decisions is also increasing because of the national elections due to take place across Europe in 2027. Election campaigns and the strengthening of populist parties could make compromises between member states even more difficult.

Sources: rbc.ru, rapporteur.com