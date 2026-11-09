Qatar Preparing Meeting Between Vance and Rezaei

Qatar is expected to host talks between U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei next week. The information was reported by the Turkish newspaper „Türkiye“, which cited the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin.

Kalin described the possible meeting in Doha as an „important opportunity“ to make progress toward resolving the crisis surrounding Iran. According to him, the coming weeks will be decisive for diplomatic efforts.

However, the meeting has not yet been officially confirmed by the American, Iranian or Qatari side. Earlier reports indicated that Washington was considering Doha and Istanbul as possible venues for a meeting between Vance and Rezaei, while the U.S. vice president has already sent a letter to the Iranian representative proposing the resumption of direct talks.

Erdogan Urged Trump Not to Launch New Strikes

Kalin also said that during a telephone conversation on November 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his American counterpart Donald Trump to refrain from launching new attacks against Iran.

„Renewed American attacks against Iran could draw the region into a new conflict,“ Kalin said. He added that Turkey continues to work toward a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Washington and Tehran.

American officials and regional mediators have already described the diplomatic process as slow but still possible. The Qatari prime minister said that talks are continuing, while Trump signaled that for now he would allow diplomatic efforts to proceed. At the same time, U.S. armed forces remain ready for further action if the president changes his position.

Iran Crisis Could Be Discussed at COP31

According to Kalin, the issue of Iran could also be raised during Erdogan’s bilateral talks with other world leaders on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya.

The meeting of world leaders as part of the forum is scheduled for November 11 and 12. The COP31 conference itself is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, giving the Turkish president an opportunity to discuss the crisis with representatives of countries involved in diplomatic efforts.

Sources: dosadinews.net, turkiyetoday.com