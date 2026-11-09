“Student List”: Kosovo Remains Part of Serbia

Kosovo remains an “inseparable part of Serbia and a pillar of our spiritual and cultural identity” for the “Student List” – the political formation expected to form the new government in Belgrade. Its position on the issue will be based on the Constitution of Serbia, its representatives said during a visit to Kosovo.

Among the members of the delegation was candidate Fedja Dimović. He delivered a message to the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija and linked the visit to the movement’s political intentions.

“We draw strength from this journey, strength that will be necessary in our struggle to wrest our country from the clutches of organized crime. To our people in Kosovo and Metohija, we send a message of love and solidarity, with a clear promise that they will never be forgotten,” Dimović wrote.

Also in the delegation were Milena Petrović, Emilija Marković, Jugoslav Gašić and Nemanja Karović. Petrović, Marković and Gašić are representatives of the University of Pristina, based in North Mitrovica.

Meeting at the Gračanica Monastery

During their visit, representatives of the student movement spoke with Metropolitan Teodosije of Raška and Prizren at the Gračanica Monastery. The Eparchy of Raška and Prizren said this had been the delegation’s only meeting and that the talks had focused on the living conditions of the Serbian community and the challenges facing the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo.

According to the eparchy, the candidates expressed their readiness to defend the Serbian people, their rights and Orthodox holy sites through their future work in the institutions, as well as to maintain constant contact with people living in Kosovo and Metohija.

Refusal to Cooperate with the “Serbian List”

The visit took place against the backdrop of open confrontation between the “Student List” and the “Serbian List” – the leading political formation of Kosovo’s Serbs. The “Serbian List” holds nine of the ten parliamentary seats reserved for the Serbian community in Kosovo’s parliament and governs all municipalities with a Serbian majority.

On November 7, Jugoslav Gašić said that the student movement would not cooperate with the “Serbian List”. In his words, the party bears responsibility for the deterioration of the situation of local Serbs.

Following the “Student List’s” victory, the “Serbian List” said it acknowledged the results of Serbia’s parliamentary elections, but expected institutional cooperation to continue.

The student movement’s victory ended Aleksandar Vučić’s 14-year rule. He acknowledged his defeat immediately after the polling stations closed. The “Student List” is expected to form the new government on its own, but the formation has still not named a candidate for prime minister and has not presented a clear political program.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg