Iran denies an upcoming meeting between Rezaei and Vance in Doha

Iran has denied plans for a meeting in Doha between US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei. The denial came after the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin, said in Ankara that the two would meet in Qatar next week.

Kalin described the possible meeting as an important opportunity for progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran. According to him, diplomatic contacts are continuing, while Turkey and other regional mediators are working on a plan to resolve the dispute.

Hours later, an Iranian security official rejected reports of a planned meeting. He told the „Tasnim“ news agency that Tehran’s policy regarding negotiations had not changed.

„Until the American side takes practical steps within the framework of the seven conditions, no negotiations with American representatives are planned,“ the Iranian official said.

So far, no specific date has been announced for talks between Vance and Rezaei. There has also been no official confirmation from the White House, the Qatari government or Turkish authorities that the meeting has been definitively agreed. As a result, reports about it remain the subject of conflicting statements.

A letter from Washington and Qatar’s mediation

Vance sent Rezaei a letter proposing the resumption of direct talks between Washington and Tehran. The message was delivered through Qatari mediators, „Axios“ reported. According to the outlet, the vice president has been involved in ongoing indirect contacts with Iran aimed at securing a new ceasefire and resuming discussions on the nuclear program.

Qatar plays a central role in the mediation efforts. The country’s prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is expected to speak with Vance separately from his meeting with US President Donald Trump. The talks are part of efforts to establish a sequence of measures to reduce tensions and return to diplomatic negotiations.

Reports of a possible meeting between Vance and Rezaei come amid disagreements over the conditions set by Iran. Tehran insists that Washington must first take practical steps, while the American side is seeking to resume negotiations on a broader range of issues, including the nuclear program.

For now, the only confirmed fact is that mediated contacts are continuing. Whether they will lead to a direct meeting in Doha next week remains officially unanswered.

Sources: axios.com, tasnimnews.ir, iranintl.com