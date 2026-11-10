Paraguay’s New President Calls for Ministers’ Resignations

Paraguay’s new President Pedro Alliana has called for the resignations of all ministers, state secretaries and heads of public institutions who hold positions of trust. The decision was announced three days after he took office, amid a severe banking and political crisis.

The request was made through the head of the Civil Cabinet, Rolando de Barros. It covers ministers, secretaries with ministerial rank, as well as heads of autonomous bodies, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions and other structures when their appointments depend directly on the president.

“My goal is to strengthen coordination within the government and ensure more effective governance focused on the priorities of Paraguayans,” Alliana wrote.

The president specified that all institutions must continue to operate normally. This means that the requested resignations do not automatically lead to the immediate dismissal of all affected officials. They must continue to perform their duties until it is decided which of them will remain in office.

The measure targets positions of trust

According to explanations from the presidential administration, the decision does not affect heads whose terms are established by law or whose dismissal requires the involvement of other institutions. Officials for whom the law provides a special procedure or specific grounds for removal are also excluded.

In this way, Alliana is beginning a reorganization of the executive branch without interrupting the work of the state administration. The president is yet to decide which ministers and heads will be replaced and which will retain their positions.

The decision comes after Peña’s removal

Alliana, who had previously been vice president, took office as president on November 6 after Santiago Peña was removed. The Senate found him responsible for “poor performance of his duties,” with 44 of the 45 senators voting in favor of impeachment.

The crisis erupted after the Central Bank intervened in the digital bank Ueno on November 3. Around 2.9 million customers were affected by restricted access to their accounts. The case sparked protests and led to accusations against Peña and other government officials, who are being investigated by prosecutors.

Peña was removed despite having previously offered to resign. After the proceedings, he was placed in custody as part of an investigation into alleged violations related to banking supervision and the management of public funds. His guilt has not been established by a final court ruling.

Changes are also expected at the central bank

Against the backdrop of the financial crisis, Alliana nominated economist Jorge Schreiner as governor of the Central Bank of Paraguay. The appointment must be approved by Congress. According to the president, the change aims to strengthen the bank’s institutional framework and restore confidence in it.

Alliana will lead the country until the end of Peña’s term, which expires in August 2028. His first decision to conduct a comprehensive review of appointments in the executive branch marks the beginning of an expected personnel reorganization, as the government seeks to contain the consequences of Ueno’s collapse.

Sources: afp.com, infobae.com, au.marketscreener.com