The death toll from the explosion at a metal plant in Izmir has risen to 16

The death toll from the explosion at the HABAŞ metal plant in Aliağa, Izmir, has risen to 16. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced this after a Cabinet meeting. Thirteen people were injured in the incident, two of whom are in serious condition.

The explosion occurred at around 11:46 a.m. local time during work at the facility. A fire broke out afterward, but it has since been brought under control and extinguished. Search and rescue operations are nevertheless continuing at the site because people may remain trapped under the debris.

Different accounts of the cause

HABAŞ said the incident occurred during planned maintenance of one of the electric arc furnaces. The company said first aid had been provided to the injured workers and that those injured had been taken to hospitals.

According to a preliminary assessment by İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban, an overhead crane collapsed during the work. The materials fell into the electric arc furnace and then hit a gas pipeline, causing the explosion. At this stage, this is a preliminary technical theory rather than an officially established cause.

There were around 200 workers at the plant during the maintenance work, while their number exceeds 300 under normal production conditions, the governor said.

Two investigations launched

A judicial and an administrative investigation have been launched into the case. „The causes and circumstances will be established, as well as any negligence and those responsible,“ Erdoğan said.

Four prosecutors and an expert team are inspecting the site, while rescue teams continue working in the affected part of the plant. Final conclusions regarding the causes of the explosion and any liability will be drawn after the investigations are completed.

Sources: dunya.com, aa.com.tr, apnews.com