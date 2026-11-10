Russian strikes injure eight people and leave Dnipro without power

Russian attacks in Ukraine damaged residential and public buildings, injured eight people and caused widespread power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region. A significant part of Dnipro and Kamianske was left without electricity after critical energy infrastructure was damaged, DTEK reported. Critical infrastructure facilities were also left without power.

“The attack caused widespread outages in the region,” the energy company said. Teams are working to restore electricity supplies, but no exact number of affected consumers or timeframe for the complete repair of the damage was provided.

Six people injured in strike on Kharkiv

On the evening of November 9, a Russian Shahed drone struck a private home in Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district. A fire broke out in the attack, around 10 vehicles were damaged, and four people were initially reported injured. The number of casualties was later raised to six by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

“As a result of the strike, a private home is on fire, four people were injured and around 10 vehicles were damaged,” Terekhov said in the initial report on the incident. The later update on six injured people was again published by the city authorities.

Two injured in strike on building in Pereiaslav

In Pereiaslav, Kyiv region, a municipal building was damaged where people in need of special social support and constant care live. According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, two people were injured and taken to hospital.

The building was partially destroyed. Everyone who was there at the time of the strike was evacuated, Tkachenko said.

General Staff reports 148 combat engagements

The Ukrainian General Staff reported 148 combat engagements since the beginning of November 9. According to the staff, Russian forces carried out 48 airstrikes, used 163 guided aerial bombs, deployed 4,608 attack drones and conducted 1,967 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

Twelve Russian attacks were reported in the Pokrovsk direction. Nine were recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction, while six each were reported in the Southern Slobozhanskyi, Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, the General Staff said.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, epravda.com.ua