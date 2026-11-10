Trial over Charlie Kirk’s murder to begin in June 2028

The trial of Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will begin in June 2028. Judge Tony Graf set June 21, 2028, as the start of jury selection in the Utah State District Court in Provo.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and six other offenses. He pleaded not guilty. According to prosecutors, the 23-year-old shot Kirk on September 10, 2025, during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Kirk was 31 years old.

The court has scheduled 105 trial days for the case. Proceedings will begin at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 4B at the courthouse in Provo.

Different proposals for the start of the trial

Prosecutors had insisted that the trial begin on January 31, 2028, and estimated that it would last about 17 weeks. The defense requested a significantly later schedule, with the trial beginning in the third quarter of 2029, as attorneys expect the proceedings to last six to seven months.

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, had requested an expedited hearing of the case and insisted that the trial begin as soon as possible, but no later than October 4, 2027. Following the court’s decision, the family said the date set was “deeply disappointing.”

“Nothing will bring back the time we lost with Charlie, but every additional day without justice prolongs our family’s pain,” the family said in a statement cited by CBS News.

What comes next in the case

A hearing has been scheduled for April 11, 2028, at which the court will determine whether the parties can complete the necessary preparations before jury selection. Questionnaires for potential jurors must be submitted by May 3, 2028.

In September, Judge Graf ruled that there was sufficient evidence for Robinson to stand trial on the aggravated murder charge. Prosecutors have requested the possibility of the death penalty. If convicted, the law also allows for life in prison without the possibility of parole or a sentence of 25 years to life with the possibility of parole.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, cbsnews.com