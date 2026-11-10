US Withdraw Aircraft from Second Base in the UK

The United States has withdrawn aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in the UK following a threat linked to Iran. This is the second British air facility from which the US military has moved its aircraft in recent weeks.

Two US tanker aircraft operating from the base diverted to Germany on the morning of November 9. Later that day, several more tanker aircraft were moved to Germany and other locations, Reuters reported, citing a Wall Street Journal article and people familiar with the matter. The exact nature of the threat against RAF Mildenhall remains under discussion among US officials.

The UK Ministry of Defence did not confirm the specific movements of the US aircraft. “We do not routinely comment on the activities of other countries. Aircraft and other assets are regularly moved according to operational requirements,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Second base after incident near RAF Fairford

The measure comes weeks after the United States withdrew its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in southwest England. In September, five Britons were detained near the base in an incident that British authorities are investigating for a possible link to a foreign state. Other suspects were later arrested on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence, according to Reuters.

RAF Fairford was used by US bombers for operations against Iran. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in October that the actions near the base may have been coordinated by Iran. Iran’s ambassador to the UK rejected the accusations.

The Pentagon and US European Command did not immediately comment on the reports concerning RAF Mildenhall. It has not been publicly disclosed whether the aircraft will be returned to the UK, or whether the move will affect US operations from British bases.

Sources: straitstimes.com, streetinsider.com