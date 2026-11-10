Kyiv once again gripped by traffic gridlock due to closed bridges

Massive traffic jams have once again brought Kyiv to a standstill. Traffic heading toward the Northern Bridge has almost come to a complete halt, while serious queues have formed not only on the streets of the capital but also on the routes leading into the city. This was reported by the television channel „Kyiv 24“.

The situation is linked to restrictions on the bridges over the Dnipro. The Northern Bridge was damaged in a Russian missile attack on 7 November, after which traffic on it was completely halted. On 8 November, traffic was partially restored following a technical inspection of the structure, but under a temporary traffic arrangement.

From the left bank to the right bank, passage is permitted in only one lane and only for passenger transport. In the opposite direction, two lanes are open for passenger transport and passenger cars. Buses on routes 21, 29тр, 30тр, 31тр, 47тр, 73, 101 and 114 are once again operating across the bridge.

The restrictions redirected some car and public transport toward the Podilskyi Bridge Crossing and placed additional strain on the remaining links between the two banks. „It is impossible to get through the Northern Bridge. The police are redirecting everyone stuck in the traffic jams to the new bridge,“ journalist Elena Hushchyk told TSN.

Temporary traffic arrangement between the two banks

To increase capacity, reversible traffic has been introduced on the Paton Bridge. During the morning hours, between 7:00 and 10:00, three of the five lanes are directed toward the right bank. The changes are part of a contingency plan introduced after the damage to the bridge infrastructure and the subsequent redirection of traffic.

For now, no deadline has been announced for the full restoration of traffic on the Northern Bridge. Traffic remains dependent on the technical condition of the structure and on the decisions of the city authorities regarding traffic management.

Sources: kyiv24.news, tsn.ua