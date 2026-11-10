Gas Supply Cut Off for 55,000 Subscribers in Donetsk Region, France Provides Funding for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

About 55,000 subscribers in the Donetsk region have been left without gas supplies after a main gas pipeline was damaged as a result of hostilities. The transportation of natural gas to three gas distribution stations has been interrupted, leaving residents of 12 settlements and boiler houses in Kramatorsk without supplies.

According to “Donetskoblgaz”, cited by the press service of the Kramatorsk City Council, the interruption occurred at 7:42 p.m. on November 9. Ukraine’s gas transmission system operator halted the transit after the damage was discovered. It was not stated when supplies would be restored.

During the night of November 9, a facility belonging to the Cherkasy branch of the company “Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine” was also hit. No employees were injured in the strike.

France Provides Funding for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Against the backdrop of the damage to the energy infrastructure, France announced that it would provide 40 million euros for the restoration of the protective arch over the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The structure was damaged by a Russian drone in 2025.

“France is providing 40 million euros. In total, we have raised more than 278 million euros for these activities,” French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said. According to him, Paris is working with Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the repair of the arch.

The EBRD said that an additional 500 million euros was needed for the emergency restoration. In October, the G7 countries provided 260 million euros. A conference in Paris, organized by France, Ukraine and the bank, aims to attract additional funding.

Military Leadership Chose Dobropillia over Pokrovsk

Yevhen Lasiichuk, commander of the 7th Air Assault Corps, told “Ukrainska Pravda” that in the summer of 2025, Ukraine’s military leadership chose to direct reserves to Dobropillia instead of Pokrovsk. According to him, this was necessary to stop the Russian advance deep into Ukrainian territory and prevent the encirclement of the Donetsk region from the south via Dobropillia and from the north via Barvinkove.

“When choosing between Pokrovsk and Dobropillia—that is, where to direct the reserve—Dobropillia was chosen, and that was the right decision. Otherwise, the enemy would have seized a broad front at operational depth,” Lasiichuk said.

According to him, Pokrovsk held the Russian forces in the city and prevented some of the assault groups from continuing toward Dobropillia. “If Pokrovsk had simply let the Russians through, Dobropillia would no longer exist,” the commander said.

Lasiichuk also said that during the defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, reports were submitted to the then commander-in-chief two or three times a day. On the Hulyaipole front, where his corps is currently deployed, Ukrainian estimates put the number of Russian servicemen at around 50,000.

Sources: epravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua, pravda.com.ua