Two killed in Russian attack in Vinnytsia region

Two people were killed in a Russian attack on a civilian enterprise in Vinnytsia region during the night of November 10. The strike caused destruction at the enterprise and also damaged energy infrastructure facilities, regional governor Natalia Zabolotna reported.

The city of Ladyzhyn was attacked, city council secretary Oleksandr Kolomiiets уточни. According to him, a three-day mourning period has been declared in the Ladyzhyn municipality for those killed.

„Two people were killed this night as a result of an enemy attack on a civilian enterprise in Vinnytsia region. The enterprise has suffered destruction. Energy infrastructure facilities have also been damaged,“ Natalia Zabolotna said.

Local services are working to deal with the aftermath of the strikes. Oleksandr Kolomiiets urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts.

Ukrainian authorities have not provided further details about the type of weapon used or the extent of the damage. No information has been given about any other victims or injured people.

Sources: pravda.com.ua