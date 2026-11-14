“A Hell of Heat” Threatens the Planet: Climate Activists Issue Stark Warning from Turkey

Activists from the Fridays for Future movement organized a demonstration during the UN Climate Change Conference COP31 in Antalya, Turkey. They called for more ambitious action against global warming.

Around 20 people took part in the protest, including representatives of Mexico, Peru and Taiwan – countries affected by the consequences of climate change. The participants urged governments to take faster and more concrete measures.

Among the speakers was German climate activist Luisa Neubauer, one of the main organizers of Fridays for Future in Germany. She said that people taking part in the negotiations inside the conference halls could not be relied upon.

The World Is Heading Toward 2.8 Degrees of Warming

“They have created a climate hell that we do not accept. We refuse to grow old in hellish heat with temperatures rising by 2.8 degrees Celsius. We refuse simply to accept their climate dystopia as the only future we are destined for,” Neubauer said.

According to the latest calculations by the UN Environment Programme, under current policies the planet is heading toward 2.8 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century. This is significantly above the target of limiting the rise in the average global temperature.

Alongside the protest in Antalya, the German movement is planning demonstrations at around 70 locations across the country. The actions are focused on the need for more decisive measures to reduce emissions and limit dependence on fossil fuels.

Negotiations Continue Until Next Friday

Around 190 countries are taking part in the two-week negotiations. The talks are focused on limiting global warming, as well as providing more financial assistance to vulnerable countries.

One of the issues under discussion is support for countries that must adapt to the consequences of climate change. The conference is due to conclude next Friday.

Sources: bta.bg