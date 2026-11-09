November 9, 1938. The Kristallnacht pogrom

On the night of November 9-10, 1938, the Kristallnacht pogrom took place night. It is the first signal of what awaits humanity. Unfortunately, it is proof of how blind Europe was then.

„Crystal Night” is a carefully thought out and planned action. With the destruction of synagogues and community Jewish centers, the Jewish infrastructure is being destroyed – more than 400 synagogues were destroyed and looted, the archives of the Jewish communities were stolen, on the basis of which the Nazis created the famous institutes for racial purity.

90 Jews were killed, 30 thousand people were arrested and deported. The weak response of the international community to the pogroms against the Jews emboldened the Nazis to continue. The Holocaust begins. “Crystal Night” is the end of Jewish illusions that the dark years of the Middle Ages are over. Unfortunately, their credulity did not give them the opportunity to see the anti-Semitism that then plagued Central and Eastern Europe, united under Hitler's slogan “Europe without Jews!“.