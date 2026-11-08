World Leaders Send Diwali Greetings

World leaders and diplomats sent greetings for Diwali – one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community, which India celebrates on November 8. In their messages, they associated the festival with peace, hope, compassion and the victory of good over evil.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished those celebrating Diwali that it would bring them „peace, hope and kindness“, as well as security, happiness and prosperity.

Tulsi Gabbard, former Director of National Intelligence of the United States, also extended her greetings. She said the festival should serve as a reminder of the power of God's love to dispel darkness and fill life with light, peace and joy.

Trump Takes Part in White House Ceremony

US President Donald Trump joined the celebrations earlier, taking part in a ceremony to light a diya – a traditional oil lamp – at the White House on Friday.

Those attending the event included India's ambassador to Washington, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, FBI Director Kash Patel, chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

Calls for Coexistence and Tolerance

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake described Diwali as one of the holiest festivals of the Hindu community. He said the festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

„Diwali gives us an opportunity to renew our determination to build a better, fairer and more compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division and justice over injustice“, Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the Hindu community in the country and around the world and called for interfaith harmony and tolerance. He said Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over hatred, intolerance and despair.

„The Hindu community in Pakistan is a valuable and integral part of the national fabric“, Sharif said.

The prime minister added that cultural and religious diversity is a valuable social asset.

Diplomats Marked the Festival in India

Iran's ambassador to India, Mohammad Fatali, said that the message of the victory of light over darkness is deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of India and Iran. He emphasized the long history of friendship and cultural ties between the two countries.

The South Korean Embassy in India organized a diya-decorating workshop. The European Union's ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, marked his first Diwali in the country, while the German ambassador to India and Bhutan, Jasper Wieck, said the festival brings the embassy team together and creates an opportunity to share traditions.