34 migrants killed in shipwreck off Senegal

At least 34 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off Senegal’s northwestern coast, the Senegalese Press Agency reported, citing an official source. One person survived.

The incident occurred off Kebemer, in the Louga region. It has not been reported how many people were on board the boat carrying people seeking to migrate illegally.

The death toll rose as the search operation progressed. Initially, four bodies were found, and on Saturday evening the authorities reported 21 deaths and one survivor. More bodies were found on Sunday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 34.

Search continues

Senegal’s Interior Ministry said that the competent state services were continuing the search and had been mobilized to assist any possible survivors. Teams are also working to identify and preserve the bodies.

On Sunday, Louga regional governor Ndeye Ngenar Mbodj visited the affected areas. The Minister of the Interior and Public Security is expected to arrive there on 9 November to meet with the victims’ relatives and local residents.

In its statement, the ministry expressed “its deep emotion and profound sorrow” over the tragedy and offered its condolences to the families on behalf of the president and the government of Senegal.

Government promises measures against traffickers

Following the shipwreck, the government said it would step up the fight against migrant smuggling networks, including through closer cooperation with neighboring countries. The authorities urged the population to be more aware of the dangers of illegal migration.

The Senegalese government also highlighted its commitment to the social and economic inclusion of young people. There is still no official information about the cause of the sinking, nor any information on whether there were more people on board who are being searched for.

Sources: aps.sn, apnews.com, ca.marketscreener.com