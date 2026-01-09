Korean scientists have created a powder that instantly seals wounds

Scientists from the Republic of Korea have created a three-component powder that instantly seals wounds, writes Yurikalert, referring to a publication in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

The authors of the study from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed a powder that, when sprinkled on the wound, turns into a dense hydrogel in a second and immediately stops bleeding.

Ordinary plasters and bandages do a good job for small cuts, but they are not effective enough for deep, uneven or heavily bleeding wounds. Many of them are also sensitive to temperature and humidity, making them difficult to use outside of a hospital, BTA explains.

The new material, called AGCL, is designed as a universal tool for emergency situations - from operating rooms to natural disaster zones.

The powder consists of three natural biocompatible components - alginate, gellan gum and chitosan. Alginate and gellan gum, when in contact with calcium in the blood, immediately form a gel that physically seals the wound. Chitosan enhances the effect by binding to blood components, further suppressing bleeding.

As a result, a three-dimensional barrier is quickly formed on the wound surface, which is retained even under high pressure.

The material is capable of absorbing an amount of blood exceeding seven times its own weight and has an adhesion ability comparable to strong hand pressure.

In animal tests, including models of liver injury, AGCL significantly reduces the volume of blood loss and the time for hemostasis compared to commercial products. In this case, healing occurs faster, and after two weeks, liver function is fully restored.

“Our goal was to create a material that would act quickly and reliably even in conditions where it is impossible to use traditional medical means,” the scientists write. They add that the powder retains its properties for up to two years at room temperature and high humidity.

The authors also note that the technology was created with extreme conditions in mind, but in the future it could find widespread application in emergency medicine and field surgery.