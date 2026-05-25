The hospital in Kavarna faces serious problems: There are not enough doctors, nurses and... money

The hospital in Kavarna is once again facing serious problems - financial difficulties and a shortage of doctors and nurses, which call into question the work of the departments.

For the people in the region, this is the only medical facility and the worries about its future do not subside.

People in Kavarna are worried about rumors that there is a risk that the hospital will soon be closed.

Yordan Kalchev: „The only emergency department for children is in Varna, the closest one. They pray to God, the only thing they can do in this case.“

Georgi Nitov: “If someone has a stroke or a heart attack, what do we do? We are here, maybe, 50 km from Varna.“

The hospital serves two municipalities and thousands of patients a year. More than once the medical institution has been faced with bankruptcy, and the management has sought urgent solutions to keep the departments working.

Tsvetanka Dimitrova, manager of the Kavarna General Hospital: “Years ago we closed the ENT department. We have women in labor, but young girls and pregnant women who need service go to the bigger cities. Many elderly people are alone, their relatives, their children are abroad, but we do everything possible for them. We transport them by ambulance, if necessary, to another medical facility.“

Due to the small number of patients, limited clinical pathways and lack of sufficient funding, there is no possibility to attract young specialists. At the moment, the hospital has no liabilities, but salaries for doctors and staff are often delayed.

Tsvetanka Dimitrova – manager of Kavarna Hospital: “The amount for salaries is greater than the amount we receive as income. There is a certain limit from the Health Insurance Fund, which, for example, small hospitals do not always manage to earn, and this is where this financial deficit occurs.“

A large part of the doctors leave the city because of the low pay. Until recently, the only pediatrician in the children's department was 83 years old.

Dr. Hamza Veliev, pediatrician: “Since there are no staff, I will have to work anyway and I continue to work. No one comes to such small hospitals because everyone knows that the state's policy is to have no municipal hospitals.“

Dr. Bello Mode from Nigeria has been taking over the children's department for a month.

Dr. Bello Mode, pediatrician: “If I'm not here, there won't be a pediatrician working for this hospital. In life, we don't always think about money... people are the most important thing, not money. The department is full – I write out every day and they come.“

Yanita Kantardzhieva: “I am a mother of three children and accordingly, if there is no pediatric ward, this would be absurd.“

And while the state is looking for a solution to finance the small municipal hospitals, people hope that theirs will remain open. So that there will be them.