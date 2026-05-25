The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod region. There are no preliminary reports of casualties, the regional operational group reported on the Max channel.

A massive Ukrainian drone attack was repelled near Yaroslavl. A woman was wounded by shrapnel, regional governor Mikhail Evraev reported on his Max channel.

The L'AntiDiplomatico portal sharply criticized the Italian television channel Sky TG24 for its coverage of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the dormitory in Starobilsk.

The authors of the article published on the L'AntiDiplomatico portal concluded that there is no justification for the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces that led to the deaths of students at the Starobilsk Pedagogical College.

L'AntiDiplomatico notes that several Western media outlets and international organizations, despite offers from the Russian side to participate in covering the tragedy, have refused to be present at the scene of the incident.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported that over 50 journalists from 19 countries – Austria, Brazil, Great Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, UAE, Pakistan, USA, Turkey, Finland and France are heading to the scene of the attack carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces. Zakharova noted that Tokyo has banned its journalists from taking part in the trip. “BBC has officially refused. CNN is on vacation”, she said.

On the night of May 22, drones of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the educational building and dormitory of the Starobyl Pedagogical College of the Luhansk State Pedagogical University. At the time of the attack, 86 children aged 14 to 18 were there. Twenty-one people died. According to the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik, 65 children were injured.