Narcologist points out the signs of domestic alcoholism

It is difficult to understand that a loved one suffers from domestic alcoholism, as this is an early, latent form of addiction, says narcologist Roman Ustinov.

He explained that there are certain signs that should not be ignored.

„First, a person will use any excuse to drink, be it holidays, the end of the work week, meetings with friends, stress or life challenges. Secondly, he continues to work and remains socially active, but his circle of interests and hobbies noticeably shrinks“, explained Ustinov.

In addition, a person with an addiction does not consider himself an alcoholic, but reacts categorically to all comments from loved ones, offering various, in his opinion, convincing arguments: “I can stop drinking at any time, it's just the way things are at the moment“, “I drink only to improve my mood, to sleep, to relieve stress.“

“The appearance changes, for example, the skin becomes rougher, redness and swelling appear, the eyes often redden, the person becomes less demanding on his clothing and hygiene, and irritability, hot-temperedness and anxiety also increase“, explained Ustinov.

According to the addiction specialist, the usual alcoholism is manifested by a gradual increase in the amount consumed, loss of control over the amount and drinking more than planned. This can also include occasional lapses in memory for events that occurred while intoxicated, the so-called alcoholic palimpsests, as well as the appearance of small morning drinks to improve the condition and a tendency to drink in private or hide the drink.

“This condition can last for many years, leading the patient and his loved ones to believe that alcohol consumption is not really problematic, but simply a normal option, and the time when the addiction can still be overcome is often lost“, added Ustinov.