Passive smoking kills 1.66 million people a year

Passive smoking is linked to 1.66 million deaths worldwide in 2023, according to a new analysis from the Global Burden of Disease Study, published in The Lancet Public Health. The study covers 204 countries and territories and tracks data from 1990 to 2023.

An estimated 2.71 billion people were exposed to second-hand smoke in 2023. That’s 33.9 percent of the world’s population. Among those exposed are an estimated 767 million children aged 0 to 14 and 1.49 billion women. The study also acknowledges uncertainty around the estimates: the number of children exposed, for example, is between 687 and 858 million.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in adults

Passive smoking is associated with 44.8 million years of life lost due to illness, disability and premature death. Ischemic heart disease is the leading cause of this loss across all age groups. In children, lower respiratory tract infections are the largest contributor, with 5.16 million years of life lost due to illness or premature death.

The study also linked exposure to tobacco smoke to stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, including those of the trachea, lung and breast. The authors write that “passive smoking remains a significant driver of global health loss“, particularly through cardiovascular and childhood respiratory diseases.

70 percent of people are not protected by comprehensive bans

Despite a 22.2 percent decline in age-standardized prevalence since 1990, the absolute number of people exposed has remained largely unchanged. In some regions, it is even rising sharply due to population growth. In sub-Saharan Africa, the increase is estimated at 98.5 percent, and in North Africa and the Middle East - 72.1 percent.

About 70 percent of the world's population is not protected by comprehensive smoke-free laws in public places. The proportion of people covered by such measures has increased from 3 percent in 2007 to 33 percent in 2024. The authors call for faster implementation and monitoring of restrictions, as well as additional measures such as higher excise taxes, advertising bans and smoking cessation programs.

Sources: The Lancet Public Health, Euronews