Why do fentanyl users “slouch” forward

People who appear alert but barely responsive have become a recognizable image of a fentanyl crisis. The phenomenon is often called the “fentanyl slouch,” but medicine still has no definitive explanation for why it occurs.

A recent review in Frontiers in Neuroscience describes the slouch as an observed motor phenomenon, not an established diagnosis. The authors point out that a person can remain upright while their head and torso are slouching forward because the drug disrupts control of the muscles that keep the body upright. However, this hypothesis has not yet been confirmed by direct measurements of muscle tone in people who have used fentanyl.

It's not just about relaxation

Fentanyl does not only cause drowsiness and loss of coordination. When high concentrations enter the body quickly, it can cause sudden muscle rigidity. It can affect the limbs and muscles of the body and lead to a bent, "locked" posture, not necessarily to complete relaxation.

The US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health also describes the so-called "wooden chest" syndrome - a hardening of the chest muscles that interferes with normal breathing. With fentanyl, this can be combined with depression of the respiratory center in the brain and lead to a sharp deterioration.

Observations from a controlled injection environment in Vancouver, included in the scientific review, cover 1581 overdose reactions. Muscle rigidity was described in 240 of them, and among the recorded manifestations were a stooped posture and clenched hands in people without a normal reaction. This shows that the picture of fentanyl intoxication may differ from the classic understanding of a “asleep“ person, but does not prove a single mechanism of bending.

The role of xylazine and other impurities

Additional complexity comes from the composition of the illegal market. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative that is mixed with fentanyl and other drugs. It can slow breathing and heart rate, lower blood pressure, and cause severe sedation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people often don't know that the substance is in the mixture they take.

“Naloxone will not reverse the effects of xylazine,“ the CDC warns.

That doesn't mean naloxone shouldn't be used in a suspected overdose. It can reverse the opioid component, but if xylazine is present, depressed breathing and loss of consciousness may persist. So a person with slow or absent breathing, bluish skin, or unresponsiveness needs emergency medical attention, whether they're visibly bent over or lying still.

What remains unclear

Researchers are considering several possibilities: predominant muscle flaccidity, rigidity of the muscles of the torso, dystonia – involuntary prolonged contraction – or a mixed effect of fentanyl, hypoxia and sedative admixtures. New publications emphasize that the direction of the effect of xylazine on posture is still not established.

Therefore, “slouching“ cannot by itself indicate what exactly the person has taken. It is a visible signal of severely impaired motor and nervous function, and when combined with slowed breathing or lack of reaction, it should be considered a possible overdose.

Sources: frontiersin.org, cdc.gov