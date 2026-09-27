A doctor explained how a sedentary life damages the heart

Lunch in front of the computer, a few more hours at the desk, a car trip and an evening in front of the TV. For many people, this is a typical weekday, but prolonged periods of inactivity can gradually increase the risk of cardiovascular and metabolic health.

Cardiologist Dr. Ajit Menon of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital points out that even small amounts of movement are important for people who spend most of their day sitting.

“Instead of simply saying “exercise more“, the more appropriate message is: move more, sit less and reduce cardiovascular risk“,“, the specialist explains.

Why prolonged sitting matters

Coronary heart disease usually does not develop suddenly. The risk builds up over years and is influenced by a number of factors, including high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, age, heredity, diet, and physical activity.

Prolonged sitting and insufficient exercise are among the factors that can be changed.

This does not mean that sitting alone proves the presence of clogged arteries. The problem is that a sedentary lifestyle can be part of a combination of factors that, over time, increase cardiovascular risk.

Walk after meals

One of the easiest ways to get more exercise is a short walk after lunch or dinner. It doesn't have to be intense or turn into a workout.

Even a short walk after a meal activates large muscle groups and can help the body use some of the glucose that has entered the blood. This is an especially practical habit for people who usually sit for hours after lunch.

Instead of immediately returning to the computer, you can take 5-15 minutes for a leisurely walk. If this is not possible, even a few minutes of movement are better than prolonged continuous sitting.

How to move more when working at a desk

All physical activity does not have to be collected in one workout. Movement can be spread out throughout the day.

Practical options include getting up and moving around briefly every 30–60 minutes, walking during phone calls, taking the stairs, taking a short walk after meals, and walking part of your daily commute.

These short periods do not replace regular exercise, but they help break up long periods of inactivity.

For general health, adults are generally encouraged to achieve at least about 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, combined with strength training on at least two days per week. For people who are currently sedentary, the amount of activity can be increased gradually.

The most practical rule of thumb remains simple: regular exercise is important, but it does not completely compensate for a whole day of almost no movement. It's not just how much we exercise that matters for heart and metabolic health, but also how often we break up prolonged sitting.

People with cardiovascular disease, serious chronic conditions, or symptoms such as chest pain and unusual shortness of breath should discuss appropriate exercise with a doctor.