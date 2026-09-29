Survey: Instability is a leading source of stress at work

The general feeling of instability and unpredictability is the leading source of stress at work in 2026. This is indicated by 41% of employees surveyed in a survey by HeadHunter and the psychological platform Alter.

In second place are managers – 40% of employees identify them as the main factor of stress. In third place is the atmosphere in the team, indicated by 35% of respondents. The volume of work is a problem for 27%, and the deadlines for completing tasks – for 18%.

The work schedule also matters, but turns out to be less recognized as a cause of stress – 14% of employees indicate it as the main factor. The published information about the study does not specify the sample size or the methodology of the survey.

Discrepancy between employees and employers

The data shows a significant difference between the way employees and employers assess stress in a work environment. In companies, instability and unpredictability are even more categorically leading - 59% of employers indicate them as the main factor.

News and the socio-political context are in second place in the assessment of employers with 43%, followed by personal problems of employees with 33%. The volume of work is indicated by 27% of companies, and deadlines - by 21%.

In comparison, employees place management and the atmosphere in the team significantly higher on their list. The discrepancy suggests that some of the causes of professional tension may remain underestimated by management.

Chronic stress can lead to burnout

“This is a complex job that requires attention to communication and building trust in teams“, says Alter psychologist Svetlana Novoselova.

The World Health Organization defines burnout as a syndrome associated with chronic stress in the workplace that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by exhaustion, distancing or a negative attitude towards work and a feeling of reduced professional effectiveness.

The WHO specifies that burnout is an occupational phenomenon, not a medical illness. The organization states that excessive workload, low job control, uncertainty and a poor organizational environment can create risks to mental health and affect productivity.

The results of the HeadHunter and Alter study point to the need for clearer allocation of responsibilities, realistic task planning and better communication between managers and employees. However, the data does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship between individual factors and burnout, as details about the sample and methodology of the study are lacking.

Sources: CNews