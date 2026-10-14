A medical helicopter took a pregnant woman from Pazardzhik

A 35-year-old pregnant woman in serious condition was transported by medical helicopter from Pazardzhik to Sofia. The patient was taken from the Georgi Benkovski Stadium to the Alexandrovska University Hospital after doctors determined that she needed treatment at a hospital with a higher level of competence.

The woman was initially admitted to the Emergency Department of the Pazardzhik University Hospital, and then transferred to the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care. There, urgent diagnostic and therapeutic manipulations and consultations were performed. Prior to the transportation, additional consultations were held with medical specialists from the University Hospital “Aleksandrovska“.

The Pazardzhik Hospital indicates that the patient is in her third pregnancy, and the previous two had passed without complications. The executive director of the regional hospital and the director of the Regional Health Inspectorate were notified of the case. They held urgent talks with the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova and Deputy Minister Dr. Nikolay Valov.

The air transport was carried out on the orders of the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance by Air. The hospital defines the operation as the first emergency air mission on the territory of Pazardzhik.

The medical helicopter took off from the “Georgi Benkovski“ stadium, as the specialized helipad at the Pazardzhik Hospital has not yet been put into operation. No further information has been released about the patient's condition since her arrival in Sofia.