Prof. Kaloyan Davidov is "Doctor of the Year 2026"

Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Davidov, MD, is the winner of the Golden Prize “Doctor of the Year 2026“ of the Bulgarian Medical Union. The award was presented to him by President Iliana Yotova at a solemn ceremony at the National History Museum in Sofia on the occasion of the Bulgarian Doctor's Day.

The ceremony took place in the year in which the Bulgarian Medical Union celebrates 125 years since its establishment. The “Doctor of the Year“ award is the highest distinction of the professional organization.

Professional path in urology

Prof. Kaloyan Davidov is the head of the Urology Clinic at the University Hospital “Sofiamed“ and heads the specialized Prostate Center at the medical facility. He has more than 30 years of professional experience in urology.

In 2008, he performed the first prostate surgery in Bulgaria with a laser. Together with his team, he has experience in over 1,300 robotic surgeries, and his work uses artificial intelligence, three-dimensional images and augmented reality.

Prof. Davidov is the first Bulgarian urologist selected as a training surgeon in the educational program of the manufacturer of the robot “Da Vinci“. In May 2026, he led an international practical training, during which four complex robotic surgeries were demonstrated to specialists from Bulgaria and abroad.

„High honor“

Upon receiving the award, Prof. Davidov said: „It is an exceptional privilege and a high honor for me to receive this award from the professional organization.“

Along with the grand prize, the Bulgarian Medical Association also presented awards in the categories for young physicians, contribution to the professional organization, innovative medicine and long-term activity in medicine.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, news.bg, 24zdrave.bg