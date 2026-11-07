The Most Beneficial Breakfast After 60, According to Experts

As people age, the body’s nutritional needs change, and choosing the right breakfast becomes increasingly important. After the age of 60, the body needs sufficient protein to maintain muscle mass, calcium for strong bones and fiber for the normal functioning of the digestive system. The good news is that a nutritious morning meal does not require complicated recipes or expensive products, the German publication Bunte writes.

One of the most suitable combinations for people over 60 includes oats, natural yogurt and fresh fruit. These foods complement one another and provide a variety of nutrients necessary for maintaining good health.

Oats are a source of complex carbohydrates that provide energy, as well as fiber, which supports digestion and helps promote a feeling of fullness. Beta-glucan is particularly valuable – a type of soluble fiber that, when consumed in sufficient amounts, may help lower blood cholesterol levels.

Yogurt provides protein and calcium, which are essential for the muscles and bones, respectively. Skyr is a good alternative – a dairy product with a high protein content. Experts point out that maintaining muscle mass becomes more difficult with age, which is why regularly consuming enough protein is especially important.

Adding fresh fruit, such as blueberries, raspberries, apples or bananas, enriches breakfast with vitamins, minerals and plant compounds with beneficial properties. Variety is important because different fruits provide different nutrients.

For an even more balanced meal, a small amount of walnuts, almonds or ground flaxseed can be added to the mixture. They contain unsaturated fatty acids and additional fiber, which contribute to a nutritious diet.

According to the German Nutrition Society, energy needs generally decline with age, but the need for vitamins and minerals remains high. Therefore, it is important for older people to choose foods with high nutritional value instead of relying mainly on products that are high in sugar and low in beneficial nutrients.

Experts also emphasize the importance of good hydration. A glass of water or unsweetened tea in the morning complements a balanced breakfast and helps ensure sufficient fluid intake throughout the day.

Although there is no universal breakfast suitable for everyone, the combination of oats, yogurt, fruit and nuts is an easy and affordable way to provide important nutrients. For people with specific medical conditions or dietary restrictions, the choice of products and quantities should be tailored to their individual needs.