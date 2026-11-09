More funding for healthcare earmarked for 2027

More funding for healthcare, financing for the National Health Insurance Fund and the National Children’s Hospital are among the priorities outlined by the Ministry of Health for 2027. Health Minister Katya Ivkova will present the ministry’s policy related to the draft budget.

The government has already announced that more funds will be allocated to the sector next year. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that healthcare funding would increase by around half a billion euros. “Healthcare funding will increase by around half a billion euros,” he said.

Funding for the hospital and young doctors

The framework includes funding for the National Children’s Hospital. According to the parameters presented, an additional €50 million will be added to the €47 million already earmarked.

Another priority is ensuring adequate staffing for the system. €30 million has been earmarked to increase young doctors’ pay and address the problems related to their specialist training.

Among the areas identified by the government is also the provision of funding for the National Health Insurance Fund. Katya Ivkova is expected to present the specific parameters and allocation of the funds.

Prevention and e-health

When presenting her priorities in May, the minister also placed emphasis on disease prevention and prevention programmes, maternal and child health, mental health and the development of e-health.

The ministry’s tasks also include updating the National Health Map, including the possibility of digitising it. Ivkova said the focus should shift from hospital treatment to health promotion.

The presentation of the priorities will outline which of these areas will be established as the main policies of the Ministry of Health in 2027 and how they will be linked to the draft budget.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg