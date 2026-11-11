Can We Lose Weight While We Sleep? Scientists Have a Surprising Answer

It turns out that good sleep can be an unexpected ally in the fight against excess weight. And while there is no magic way to melt away fat overnight, science has revealed an interesting connection between sleep, appetite and weight loss.

Can we lose weight without doing anything, simply while we sleep? As unbelievable as it may sound, our bodies continue to burn calories even when we are immersed in deep sleep. According to scientists, a good night’s rest may prove to be an important part of maintaining a healthy weight.

How Many Calories Do We Burn While We Sleep?

While we rest, our bodies are actually working nonstop. The heart keeps beating, the brain remains active and cells repair themselves. All of these processes require energy.

During eight hours of sleep, a person can burn several hundred calories, depending on their weight, age and metabolism.

However, this does not mean that we automatically lose fat. For genuine weight loss, it is important to consider how much energy we consume and expend throughout the entire day.

More Sleep, Fewer Calories? Here’s What Scientists Found

A fascinating study by the University of Chicago, published in 2022 in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, has revealed something surprising.

The scientists followed 80 overweight adults who typically slept less than six and a half hours.

Some of the participants received advice on how to extend their sleep without changing their diet or physical activity.

The result? The people who began sleeping an average of around 1.2 hours longer consumed approximately 270 fewer calories per day than the others.

The reason is not that they burn more fat at night, but that better sleep helps them control their appetite.

Why Does Lack of Sleep Make Us Reach for Sweets?

Have you ever experienced an irresistible craving for chocolate, pastries or something high-calorie after a sleepless night?

There is a scientific explanation for this.

Insufficient sleep can disrupt the mechanisms that regulate hunger and satiety. The hormones ghrelin and leptin play an important role, as do the brain centers associated with the desire for food.

That is why, when we have not had enough sleep, we often eat more than our bodies actually need.

There is something else interesting as well. A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine found that when sleep is restricted, people on a diet may lose less fat and more lean body mass, even though they consume the same number of calories.

Is There a Trick to Losing Weight Faster at Night?

Dozens of tips about drinks, foods and evening rituals that supposedly burn fat while we sleep can be found online.

The truth is that there is no convincing scientific evidence that lemon water, cinnamon tea or sleeping in a cold room can, on their own, lead to significant weight loss.

Experts recommend something far simpler: regular, high-quality sleep.

For most adults, this means around 7–9 hours per night, a consistent bedtime, less caffeine in the evening and a calm bedroom environment.

So, Does Sleep Really Help Us Lose Weight?

Yes, but not in a magical way. Getting enough sleep can reduce overeating, support metabolic health and make it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

It will not replace a balanced diet and exercise, but it can make our weight-loss efforts more successful.

So the next time you decide to take care of your figure, do not think only about diets and workouts.

Sometimes the best thing you can do for your body is simply to go to bed on time.