With the onset of the first serious frosts and snowfalls, many owners of new vehicles, packed to the brim with technology, are faced with an unexpected reality. It turns out that the vaunted “smart” cars, which promise complete safety and autonomy in the summer, can become a real test of the driver's nerves and skills when the road turns into an ice rink.

Automotive experts sound the alarm, pointing to two critical factors that turn modern electronics into a burden. On the one hand, the traditionally low grip of tires with the pavement confuses software calculations. On the other hand, the harsh winter environment literally “blinds” the car's eyes – cameras, lidars and sensors quickly become covered with a layer of ice and snow, making it impossible to recognize objects around the vehicle.

In ideal conditions, intelligent systems take control of the transmission, gas supply and torque distribution to keep the car stable. However, when friction is almost zero, these algorithms begin to “breathe“. Vasiliev emphasizes that this often leads to absurd situations in which the high-tech miracle of technology becomes practically uncontrollable during the most ordinary maneuvering in a snowy parking lot.

However, the real paradox shines at high speed. When the car starts to skid, the driver's instinct and experience often require specific handling of the gas to straighten the trajectory. Alas, “smart“ electronics often block these attempts, considering them dangerous, and thus deprive the driver of control, which can end in a ridiculous accident. Artificial intelligence and human inexperience come into direct conflict, and the result is a dangerous cocktail of uncertainty.

We should not forget about software protections. When sensors freeze, many modern models directly enter emergency mode, limiting power and speed at the most inopportune moment. In such extreme conditions, driving a classic, “analog” car turns out to be not only easier, but also far more predictable for those who know what they are doing behind the wheel. The conclusion is clear: technology is a great helper, but in the battle against winter, the human factor remains indispensable.