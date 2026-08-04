Europe welcomes a new cheap car. Stellantis bets on Leapmotor B03

By the end of this year, the automotive giant Stellantis is preparing a serious offensive, bringing its newest weapon into the game in the B-segment - Leapmotor B03. The compact model, which is already gaining popularity in its home market in China under the name Leapmotor A05, will rely on an aggressive pricing policy and dimensions that exceed the usual standards for the class in order to face directly rivals of the rank of Renault 5 E-Tech and the future Volkswagen ID.Polo.

Visually, the car relies on the brand's familiar smooth and clean silhouette. The high-rise front line, aggressively angled lights and the elongated spoiler above the rear window give the body a modern and finished look. With a length of 4175 mm, a width of 1790 mm and a height of 1560 mm, topped with a wheelbase of 2605 mm, the model offers surprisingly generous interior space. In the interior, the emphasis falls on the high center console between the front seats, the digital control panel and the impressive 14.6-inch multimedia display.

Under the sheet metal, the Chinese hatchback offers two drive options – with power of 94 and 122 horsepower respectively, with the more dynamic modification sprinting from a standstill to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds. Customers will be able to choose between batteries with a capacity of 39.8 kWh and 53 kWh. According to official data, the larger package provides an autonomy of over 500 kilometers on a single charge (510 km according to the CLTC standard, while the smaller battery guarantees 405 km). The speed of filling is also impressive - restoring energy from 30 to 80 percent takes only 16 minutes at a suitable fast station.